Pep Guardiola once wanted to play Manuel Neuer in MIDFIELD

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has recounted the time that he had to talk Pep Guardiola out of starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in midfield.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and head coach Josep Guardiola of Bayern Munich
The German shot-stopper has been one of the best goalkeepers on the planet for the last decade.
Much of that is down to his skills in keeping the ball out of the back of the Bayern or Germany net.
Neuer, though, has also shown that he is pretty adept with the ball at his feet too, showcasing both his dribbling and passing ability.
The 33-year-old regularly ventures outside his box to play from the back and acts as a "sweeper-keeper", hence Guardiola's willingness to try him in midfield for one Bundesliga game.
The current Manchester City boss was convinced that his goalkeeper could deliver in the middle third due to his quality of footwork.
Guardiola, who spent three seasons in Munich between 2013 and 2016, was eventually blocked from conducting his experiment, with the decision taken that Neuer should remain in his natural position between the sticks.
In an interview with Bayern's official club magazine, 51, Rummenigge said:
Manuel invented the art of being a footballer as a goalkeeper and revolutionised this position.
I still remember how Pep Guardiola, after winning a championship, seriously came up with the idea of putting him in midfield for a game.
Only after a big effort, I could stop Pep from doing it, because it might have been interpreted as arrogance.
However, I am convinced that Manu would have done well in midfield too. It would have been an interesting experiment.