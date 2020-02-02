Brentford goalkeeper gets nutmegged from halfway line

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya conceded one of the worst own goals in recent times after turning what was a simple situation into a total football calamity.
The Bees bossed most of the first half of their game at Hull City on Saturday afternoon, and went 2-0 up courtesy of Saïd Benrahma and an own goal from Reece Burke.
But Hull were gifted a lifeline in their Championship game after a horrendous mistake from Bees goalkeeper Raya.
The 24-year-old shot-stopper appeared set to comfortably control Ryan Tafazolli’s long pass forward which was way off finding its intended target.
However, in a hugely costly lapse in concentration, the Spaniard misjudged his first touch, allowing the ball to squirm through his legs and into the back of the net.
Despite his desperate late scramble to stop it from going over the line, it was all in vain for Raya as he was left looking helpless in the back of his own net
Lucky for Raya, his side were very clinical on goal and managed three more goals as the game ended 5-1.
The Bees bossed most of the first half of their game at Hull City on Saturday afternoon, and went 2-0 up courtesy of Saïd Benrahma and an own goal from Reece Burke.
But Hull were gifted a lifeline in their Championship game after a horrendous mistake from Bees goalkeeper Raya.
The 24-year-old shot-stopper appeared set to comfortably control Ryan Tafazolli’s long pass forward which was way off finding its intended target.
However, in a hugely costly lapse in concentration, the Spaniard misjudged his first touch, allowing the ball to squirm through his legs and into the back of the net.
Despite his desperate late scramble to stop it from going over the line, it was all in vain for Raya as he was left looking helpless in the back of his own net
Lucky for Raya, his side were very clinical on goal and managed three more goals as the game ended 5-1.