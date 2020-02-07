Cristiano Ronaldo turned into life-size statue made entirely of chocolate

A chocolatier has created an impressive life-size sculpture of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo which was made entirely out of chocolate.
Portuguese chocolatier Jorge Cardoso spent around 200 hours of his spare time completing the model of the Portugal and Juventus star.
Cardoso constructed the chocolate Ronaldo at the Suard chocolatier factory, with the results rather impressive.
The sculpture has an uncanny resemblance to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker, with every detail covered down to his shorts, his socks and shin pads, as well as his boots.
The sculpture is currently being exhibited in Givisiez in Switzerland for two weeks starting on February 5, and will then be brought to Cardoso's hometown of Ovar, in the north of Portugal, for the town's Carnaval celebrations.
Cardoso has lived in Switzerland for 12 years, having left Portugal when he was just 17.
He found his passion in chocolate and is now a master chocolatier, having been named world champion in Artistic Chocolate Sculpture at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in 2018.
|Photo: Instagram/jorge_m_cardoso
Asked by Lusa news agency about his decision to pick Ronaldo as his model, Cardoso said:
Apart from being Portuguese, I am a fan. He is where he is thanks to his hard work, effort and dedication.
Apart from being Portuguese, I am a fan. He is where he is thanks to his hard work, effort and dedication.
This sculpture was made in my own free time. It is a personal project that I really wanted to pursue. I studied everything in detail to make it look as realistic as possible.
It demanded a lot of thoroughness, concentration and research to achieve the realism I was looking for.
