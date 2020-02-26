David Moyes sacking stopped Toni Kroos from joining Man United in 2014

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed that he would have been a Manchester United player, had David Moyes not been sacked in 2014.
Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates with his medal after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Photo: Martin Rose/GETTY IMAGES
Back in the summer of 2014, Kroos was in line to leave Bayern Munich after leading the Bavarian giants to consecutive Bundesliga titles.
As one of the finest playmakers in European football, there was no shortage of interest in the Germany international, with both United and Liverpool were heavily linked with a transfer.
The Red Devils were leading the hunt at one stage, with Moyes having identified Kroos as a priority target.
However, with the club virtually out of contention for a top four spot in April, the Scotsman was fired and Louis van Gaal's arrival at Old Trafford that summer effectively put an end to any talk of the move.
With a move to either United or Liverpool off the table, the 30-year-old eventually sealed a switch to Real Madrid after the World Cup.
Speaking to The Athletic, Kroos said a deal for him to move to United "had basically been done" before Moyes was sacked.
United eventually spent a then British record of £59.7 million for Madrid winger Ángel Di María, who failed to live up to his hefty price tag and was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for £44 million just a year later.
Speaking to The Athletic, Kroos said a deal for him to move to United "had basically been done" before Moyes was sacked.
David Moyes had come to see me and the contract had basically been done.
But then Moyes was fired and Louis van Gaal came in, which complicated matters. Louis wanted time to build his own project.
I didn't hear anything from United for a while and started having doubts. Then the World Cup started and Carlo Ancelotti called. And that was it.
