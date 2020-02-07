Ex-Norwich striker set to return to action after brain aneurysm

Norwich City's former club record signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel has received the go-ahead to play football again after being diagnosed with a life-threatening brain condition earlier this season.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel of Norwich City celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on August 17, 2013 in Norwich, England.
Photo: Tony Marshall/GETTY IMAGES
The FC Basel striker hurt his head in the final minutes of a Champions League game against LASK Linz in August, and later tests revealed his brain had an aneurysm - a bulging blood vessel, which can be life-threatening.
Two weeks after the diagnosis, van Wolfswinkel underwent successful surgery on the issue, but his career was called under question.
However, Basel have now announced that the 31-year-old has no issues and can fully return to training and is available for a return to action.
Van Wolfswinkel spent three years at Carrow Road following a £8 million move from Sporting Lisbon in 2013, scoring just two goals in 28 senior games for the Canaries.
Photo: Tony Marshall/GETTY IMAGES
The FC Basel striker hurt his head in the final minutes of a Champions League game against LASK Linz in August, and later tests revealed his brain had an aneurysm - a bulging blood vessel, which can be life-threatening.
Two weeks after the diagnosis, van Wolfswinkel underwent successful surgery on the issue, but his career was called under question.
However, Basel have now announced that the 31-year-old has no issues and can fully return to training and is available for a return to action.
Guess who’s back? Ricky van Wolfswinkel has received the go-ahead to fully partake during trainings and be lined-up for matches again! Welcome back, Ricky! 🙌🏼 #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #Rickyisback pic.twitter.com/cHH4W9qw3P— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) February 6, 2020