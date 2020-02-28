Italian Serie C soccer player diagnosed with coronavirus

A player based in Italy's Serie C has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first professional soccer player to contract the disease in the country.
Italian newspaper La Nazione has reported that a 22-year-old player, who has not been named but plays for US Pianese ASD, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.
The man in question reportedly had a fever before a match with Juventus U-23 side last Sunday, and made himself unavailable for selection, before putting himself in quarantine.
Doctors then decided to test him for the virus which has now reportedly come back as positive for COVID-19.
The Regional Council of Tuscany confirmed the case on Thursday, with the man involved remaining unnamed.
One (case) is a 22-year-old man in the Siena province, a Pianese player, who last Saturday had symptoms in a hotel in Alessandria, where he was training with the team ahead of Sunday's game.
He did not play the game as that morning, he had a high fever. The team returned to Piancastagnaio, while he went home.
Wednesday morning, he was tested in his home and the results came back as positive in the evening.
Since early [Thursday) morning, he is at a hospital in Siena, in isolation. He is in good, healthy condition.
Another player of the team felt the same symptoms, which the club is tracking.
Prior to the update there had been no other reports of footballers contracting coronavirus.
The news comes after several Serie A matches were cancelled due to the outbreak and several matches being played behind closed doors, including the top of the table clash between Inter Milan and Juventus.
Italy has become the worst affected country across Europe impacted by coronavirus.
The country has reported 655 cases in total which has caused 17 deaths, with the worldwide estimates standing at 83,379 cases and 2858 deaths.