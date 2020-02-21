Jürgen Klopp sends heartwarming response to young Man Utd fan asking Liverpool to stop winning

A young Manchester United fan who wrote a letter to Jürgen Klopp asking him to make Liverpool stop winning games has received a surprise response from the Reds boss.
Liverpool are currently 22 points clear of second place Manchester City and are just weeks away from being crowned Premier League champions for the first time.
But for one young United supporter, the prospect of a first Premier League trophy for Liverpool is proving a little too much, so he decided to do something about it.
Daragh Curley, a 10-year-old from Co.Donegal, penned a letter to Klopp and asked if it would be possible for Liverpool to lose some matches so they would not win the league.
The boy wrote the letter in late January to the German manager as part of a school assignment.
Daragh's letter read as follows:
Given his age, the letter is both innocent, hilarious and cheeky all in good measure, but even Daragh himself could never have expected a reply from Klopp.
However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss did indeed get in touch and responded to the youngster with a personally-signed letter.
Whilst Klopp was unable to grant Daragh's request to purposely lose a game, he offered words of wisdom to give the young United fan hope for the future.
In his letter to Daragh, Klopp said:
Daragh's dad, Gordon Curley, told BBC News NI that he was equally stunned by the letter.
Dear Jürgen Klopp, My name is Daragh. I am 10 years old. I go to Glenswilly N.S in Donegal. I support Man United and the reason I am writing is to complain.
Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad.
So the next time Liverpool play please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or win another match ever again.
Yours sincerely, Daragh.
Dear Daragh, Firstly, I would like to thank you for writing to me. I know you did not send me good luck or anything like that but it is always good to hear from a young football fan no matter what so I appreciate you getting in touch.
Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down.
Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football. The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn't the case.
Having read your letter, though, I think I can safely say that one thing that will not change is your passion for football and for your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.
I hope that if we are lucky enough to win more games and maybe even lift some more trophies you will not too disappointed because although our clubs are great rivals we also share a great respect for one another. This, to me, is what football is all about.
Take care and good luck, Jürgen Klopp.
I would be a Man Utd fan myself, it's grating that Liverpool are doing so well, but behind it all you have to respect Klopp and what he's done.
He came across as a nice guy all along, I suppose this letter really confirms to me that he is a decent, decent guy.
What I love about the letter is that it's about sportsmanship and respect too and I think saying that to a 10-year-old is great.