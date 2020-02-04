Mats Hummels likens Erling Håland to Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels believes the talents of rising star Erling Braut Håland resemble former BVB striker Robert Lewandowski.
Håland netted a hat-trick on his debut against Augsburg on January 18 after coming off the bench in the 57th minute.
The 19-year-old followed up that performance with brace in a 25-minute period as a substitute against FC Köln before getting another two goals in his first start, versus Union Berlin.
Håland - the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Håland - is the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in his first three matches and incredibly, each of his first seven shots in Germany's top flight have ended as goals.
And Hummels told WELT that Håland reminds him of Bayern Munich hitman Lewandowski, who scored 103 goals and in 187 games in four years with Dortmund.
I played together with Lewandowski for many years, so I know a good striker when I see one. [Håland] is not at the same level yet, though.
Håland is doing well. Of course I give him some tips how this works.
He has more goals in 57 minutes than I will score in the whole season.