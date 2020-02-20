Mo Salah sends signed boot to young fan injured in bomb attack in Syria

Mohamed Salah has once again gone the extra mile to put a smile on a fan's face after sending boots to a Syrian child, who lost part of his leg in a bomb attack.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool enters the pitch before the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
Eight-year-old Hamis al Gacir lost a leg as the result of Assad Regime Forces bombings in Idlib, Syria.
Fitted with a prosthetic leg, the youngster escaped to the nearby Turkish province of Hatay.
This week, Hamis received a thoughtful gift from Liverpool star Salah in a heartfelt show of support during such a difficult time.
Crampons also came with the boot to help Hamis attach it to his prosthetic leg and kick a ball with his hero's boot.
It was a dream come true for the kid as he is a huge fan of the Egyptian ace.
