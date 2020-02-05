Newcastle fan gets overexcited celebrating Allan Saint-Maximin's winner vs Oxford (NSFW)

Newcastle United emerged victorious from a dramatic FA Cup fourth round replay at Oxford United, and one supporter got a little carried away.
Steve Bruce's men had to overcome a resilient Oxford, who came back from going 2-0 down in the first half to take the game to extra time.
However, Allan Saint-Maximin ultimately scored the winner at the end of extra-time to spark wild celebrations - and one fan got a little too excited.
In bizarre footage caught live on BBC One, the fan was spotted stretching his arms out in celebration before hastily removing his penis from his trousers.
To make the scene even more ridiculous, the advertising hoarding below can be seen displaying an advert for Viagra.
And Saint-Maximin clearly enjoyed it too as he tweeted his own response to the incident.
Steve Bruce's men had to overcome a resilient Oxford, who came back from going 2-0 down in the first half to take the game to extra time.
However, Allan Saint-Maximin ultimately scored the winner at the end of extra-time to spark wild celebrations - and one fan got a little too excited.
In bizarre footage caught live on BBC One, the fan was spotted stretching his arms out in celebration before hastily removing his penis from his trousers.
To make the scene even more ridiculous, the advertising hoarding below can be seen displaying an advert for Viagra.
Think he enjoyed that goal and no not Saint-Maximin... pic.twitter.com/P79cQkccc7— Antonio Diaz (@antonio14_diaz) February 4, 2020
Me after seeing the helicopter celebration 🚁 🚁🚁 pic.twitter.com/PU1PYRJuL4— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 4, 2020