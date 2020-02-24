 Nîmes defender sent off for WWE-style tackle on Rennes player | inside World Soccer


Nîmes defender sent off for WWE-style tackle on Rennes player

Monday, February 24, 2020

Nîmes Olympique defender Anthony Briançon was shown straight red card for flattening Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga with a WWE-style clothesline in Sunday's Ligue 1 match.

With the scores tied at 1-1 at the Roazhon Park, Nîmes were reduced to 10-men on 53 minutes following one of the most shocking challenges of the year.

After Camavinga cutely flicked the ball past Briançon, the Nîmes captain completely took his opponent's head off with a wild clothesline move that one would normally come to expect in a WWE ring.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL), who became known for the "Clothesline from Hell" move during his WWE career, would have been proud of that.

Briançon was initially given a yellow card but when the incident was referred to VAR, he was then correctly given his marching orders.

With a one-man advantage for the majority of the second half, the hosts scored a late winner after M'Baye Niang popped up in the 89th minute with his second goal of the game.

on Monday, February 24, 2020
 
