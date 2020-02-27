Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer creates new epic MLS anthem

Major League Soccer is marking its 25th year by unveiling a new official anthem composed by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning maestro Hans Zimmer.
Hans Zimmer performs on stage during day three of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore.
Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC
The instrumental piece will be played during the prelude to kick-off at all MLS matches, as well as being featured on match broadcasts around the globe.
The new music resembles Zimmer's renowned cinematic scores, as used on his work in epic movies such as Gladiator, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy and the Pirates of the Caribbean series.
Zimmer, who has become quite a legend in his three decades of composing scores for major Hollywood films, said in a statement released by MLS:
David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing, added:
The new anthem will first be played during the processionals at Saturday's season-opening matches.
Nothing moves people like the global game of soccer. Composing an anthem for Major League Soccer was a thrilling challenge and a great honor given its growth and increasing stature in world sports.
I'm proud of the finished product and of all of the artists who worked on the piece. We have created an anthem that captures the true spirit of MLS and its supporters during this remarkable era for the league.
David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing, added:
Hans Zimmer has created a bold, modern, progressive anthem for MLS. A piece of music that captures the color and energy in our stadiums and lends on the rhythm that is created by our fans.
His work sets the stage for what is about to unfold, the drama, the anticipation, the emergence of our biggest stars as they appear on the field and the noise leading to kickoff.
The new anthem will first be played during the processionals at Saturday's season-opening matches.