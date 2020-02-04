'Robbie Keane once knocked Edgar Davids down with single punch'

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has recalled what happened when Robbie Keane and Edgar Davids came to blows on the club's training ground.
Robbie Keane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on January 19, 2008 in London, England.
Photo: Clive Mason/GETTY IMAGES
Martin Jol, the ex-Spurs boss, revealed a few years ago that his two former players once engaged in some fisticuffs.
Details of the clash have remained under wraps for years but O'Hara has finally dished the dirt.
Davids had recently arrived from Inter Milan in 2005 following a stellar career with the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus and Barcelona.
Considering this, it was expected that the Dutchman apparently would be the main man in North London, but Keane, who was taking boxing lessons at the time, had other ideas.
Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara lifted the lid on an incident that occurred between the pair at the club.
Obviously it didn't affect their personal relationship at all, as the 2005/06 season turned out to be a brilliant campaign for Spurs, where they ultimately finished in fifth spot after losing to West Ham United in their final match.
Photo: Clive Mason/GETTY IMAGES
I tell you who had a bit about him - Robbie Keane.
I remember a story with him and Edgar Davids and I hope he don't mind me saying this.
We were at training and Edgar Davids came in from Inter Milan and he thought he was the bee's knees.
He thought he was the guy and the main man and everything, but everyone realised Robbie Keane was the main guy at Tottenham at that time.
I remember him giving it to Keano in training and they were having a barney, and I think he tried to step to Robbie Keane and say something - and Keano just sparked him, bosh!
He just went, bang - one punch. Gone.
Then Davids has just picked himself up and walked off - and that was it. He came in the next day like, "morning, Robbie…"
He knew - no-one messed with Keano. He had that Irish thing about him that if he switched he would put you straight out.
