Romanian soccer club owner blames poor results on too much sex

Former European Cup champions FCSB have been on a poor run and face a fifth year without a title, and their owner Gigi Becali believes it's because his players are having too much sex.
FCSB, formerly known as Steaua București, are Romania's most successful club, with 26 national titles to their name.
Their trophy cabinet also boasts a record 23 Romanian Cups, and a record six Romanian Super Cups.
They also won the European Cup back in 1986, the only team from Romania to do so.
However, they are currently on a barren run, without a league title since 2015.
They have won just three of their last nine games in the Romanian top flight this season, including draws against Academica Clinceni and Chindia Târgoviște, two sides battling relegation to the second tier.
And Becali, who made a fortune in real estate after the fall of communism in 1989 and served as a member of the European Parliament, has the most bizarre reason for his side's poor form.
Speaking to the local media after FCSB's 1-1 home draw against Chindia, the 61-year-old said:
FCSB have finished runners-up in each of the last four seasons behind Astra Giurgiu, Viitorul Constanța, and twice behind CFR Cluj.
Cluj are now on course for a third successive victory, and Becali believes their coach - a former Chelsea right back - Dan Petrescu is keeping his players contained.
My players are making love with their girlfriends too often, that's why they aren't playing football so well lately.
Look at Dan Petrescu. CFR players have sex only once a week. They meet with women only once a week.