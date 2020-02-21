Ryan Babel hilariously mocks Getafe player with fake limp and cry

Ryan Babel hilariously tore into Getafe player Allan Nyom by mocking him for feigning an injury during Ajax Amsterdam's Europa League tie on Thursday.
Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech for their Europa League round of 32 clash at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.
However, the last season's Champions League semi-finalists were far from their best and registered just two shots during the game, neither of those on target.
And it's safe to say frustration started to get the better of the away side.
Getafe's players were going down too easily and Ajax winger Babel lost it in the second half.
With just under an hour on the clock, Babel challenged Getafe right-back Nyom for the ball int the middle of the pitch.
Babel attempted to play on before noticing that Nyom had proceeded to roll around on the floor as he feigned injury.
The referee then decided to award a free-kick, much to the 33-year-old's bemusement.
Babel was so incensed by the decision that he decided to mock his opponent by imitating Nyom's theatrics.
The former Fulham and Liverpool player first dropped to the turf himself and theatrically began rolling around on the floor, before approaching the Cameroonian and pretending to cry.
Not content to leave it there, Babel then limped alongside Nyom before being pulled away from his opponent by both sets of players.
The Dutchman was then shown a yellow card for either the challenge, the reaction, or possibly a combination of both.
Babel later expressed his frustration during an post-match interview with BT Sport.
Ajax eventually lost the game 2-0 after goals from Deyverson and Kenedy.
I don't know if I'll ever do the same again. It happens in the heat of the moment. That guy [Nyom] was being very annoying.
Getafe hasn't impressed me. Next week, at home, we'll play better and with a different referee.
