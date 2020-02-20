Soccer player in France gets five-year ban for biting opponent's penis

An amateur soccer player in France has been suspended from a local league for five years after biting an opponent's penis following an altercation after a match.
The bizarre incident occurred in November last year in eastern France after a local league second division game between Terville and Soetrich.
The two sides had drawn 1-1 when a fight broke out in the dressing rooms and then in the car park.
And when a Terville player stepped in to break things up, one Soetrich player responded by biting him in the penis, leaving the victim requiring 10 stitches.
The unwanted bite was so severe that the victim was forced to take four days off work.
He was also suspended for six months for his role in the melee.
Emmanuel Saling, the director of the local Moselle district, explained to Républicain Lorrain that the blame has been shared between both teams.
To make matters worse for Terville, the club have also been hit two point deduction and fined €200 for failing to control their players.
The bizarre incident occurred in November last year in eastern France after a local league second division game between Terville and Soetrich.
The two sides had drawn 1-1 when a fight broke out in the dressing rooms and then in the car park.
And when a Terville player stepped in to break things up, one Soetrich player responded by biting him in the penis, leaving the victim requiring 10 stitches.
The unwanted bite was so severe that the victim was forced to take four days off work.
He was also suspended for six months for his role in the melee.
Emmanuel Saling, the director of the local Moselle district, explained to Républicain Lorrain that the blame has been shared between both teams.
The events took place after the match, in the stadium car park. There was an altercation, an escalation and things got worse.
It's quite rare to have sanctions of several years, there are less than 10 per year. The case was a bit saucy, but ... there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.
To make matters worse for Terville, the club have also been hit two point deduction and fined €200 for failing to control their players.