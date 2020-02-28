Who's soccer superstar slid into Instagram DMs of porn star Lana Rhoades?

Popular adult film star Lana Rhoades has claimed that a high profile soccer player attempted to woo her on Instagram.
The 23-year-old has garnered a significant following for her raunchy scenes on the x-rated website Pornhub.
Rhoades was the most searched pornstar on Pornhub in 2019, jumping three spots from a year before with 345 million video views.
She has a very large following and it appears that among those admirers are a few well-known names.
Not least of which is a global soccer star who, according to Rhoades, has been sending direct messages to her Instagram account.
A video posted on YouTube by her friend and long-rumoured boyfriend Mike Majlak shows her in conversation about her social media following with her friends.
No other details are given away in the short clip before the conversation moves on.
It is still not known who footie star she was referencing in the conversation, but few football players on the planet can lay claim to having an Instagram following which eclipses the figures mentioned in the video.
Some footie stars with a similar following include Marcelo Vieira at 43.9 million, Gareth Bale at 42.9 million and Zlatan Ibrahimović at 41.7 million followers.
Judging by her Instagram snaps, it is of little surprise that the Chicago-born Rhoades has plenty of admirers.
|Photo: Instagram/lanarhoades
The 23-year-old has garnered a significant following for her raunchy scenes on the x-rated website Pornhub.
Rhoades was the most searched pornstar on Pornhub in 2019, jumping three spots from a year before with 345 million video views.
She has a very large following and it appears that among those admirers are a few well-known names.
Not least of which is a global soccer star who, according to Rhoades, has been sending direct messages to her Instagram account.
A video posted on YouTube by her friend and long-rumoured boyfriend Mike Majlak shows her in conversation about her social media following with her friends.
Mike Majlak: "She got DM'd (direct messaged) by a soccer player who has an $80 million contract."
Lana Rhoades: "He has 43 million followers."
No other details are given away in the short clip before the conversation moves on.
It is still not known who footie star she was referencing in the conversation, but few football players on the planet can lay claim to having an Instagram following which eclipses the figures mentioned in the video.
Some footie stars with a similar following include Marcelo Vieira at 43.9 million, Gareth Bale at 42.9 million and Zlatan Ibrahimović at 41.7 million followers.
Judging by her Instagram snaps, it is of little surprise that the Chicago-born Rhoades has plenty of admirers.
|Photos: Instagram/lanarhoades