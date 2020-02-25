South African soccer team produce some of the greatest time-wasting ever seen

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns have been the talk of social media because of their "time-wasting" tactics towards the end of the match.
It's common-place that football teams try and run down the clock when they are defending a narrow lead.
However, Sundowns went to extreme lengths of shithousery in their attempts to close out a narrow win over Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the South Africa Premier League this weekend.
Holding a 2-1 lead with eight minutes plus stoppage time still remaining, Gastón Sirino stepped up to take a corner.
The Uruguayan placed the ball in the quadrant, then re-positioned it, looked up, strolled back and was eventually booked for time-wasting.
Sibusiso Vilakazi then took over from Sirino, and he was then was booked for the same offence.
Captain Hlompho Kekana was the next Sundowns star to jog over to the corner flag, and he too was also booked for taking his time thereafter.
The hosts then substituted Kekana off after he had been shown a yellow card, wasting yet more time.
Sundowns' infuriating tactics did indeed pay off as they held on to a narrow 2-1 victory.
