Tom Hanks mocked for celebrating Aston Villa's Carabao Cup 'triumph'

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has been viciously trolled on social media after appearing to celebrate Aston Villa winning the Carabao Cup - weeks before the final has been played.
Actor Tom Hanks poses with an Aston Villa FC football supporters' scarf as he arrives to attend the European premiere of 'Charlie Wilson's War' at the Empire Cinema, Leicester Square on January 9, 2008 in London, England.
Photo: Dave Hogan/GETTY IMAGES
Villa booked their place in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on March 1, with a last-minute winner against Leicester City last Tuesday.
However, Hanks did not seem to have quite grasped the fact that the team had merely made it into the final, rather than having actually won the Carabao Cup.
In a rather oddly timed tweet on Sunday, the Hollywood A-lister seemed to express his excitement that Dean Smith's side had won the trophy.
And as is the norm on social media, fans were quick to leap on the mistake made by the 63-year-old.
Hanks has long been one of Villa's most celebrated supporters, along with fellow claret-and-blue fan Prince William.
The Hollywood mega-star explained his decision to start supporting Villa in an interview with James Corden last year.
Photo: Dave Hogan/GETTY IMAGES
|Photo: @tomhanks
|Photo: Twitter
There was nothing to do except turn on the BBC and catch the football scores. These clubs who were Swansea 6, Stoke City 0; Blackfoot 5 Tottenham on Twixby 3...
I didn’t know where any of these teams were. Then one came on and said "Aston Villa 2...." And I thought "Aston Villa", what a lovely vacation spot! Aston Villa...
It's beautiful villa, you throw open the French doors, there's the beautiful port of Aston down below you. And it turns out it's in Birmingham. There's nothing wrong with that, nothing wrong with Birmingham. But it's not a town for light-hearted, I tell you that.
So I'm a dedicated Aston Villa fan since then. I've seen them play once, a friendly in the USA, so yes, I support them.