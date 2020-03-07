Brazil legend Ronaldinho jailed in Paraguay in bizarre fake passport case

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for allegedly using a fake passport to enter the country.
Photo: Robert Hradil/GETTY IMAGES
The former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar was taken in for questioning along with his brother Roberto, who also acts as his business manager, earlier in the week.
Passports were reportedly found in their hotel room which had the pair's personal information listed with their nationality as Paraguayan.
The pair were reportedly given the documents by Brazilian businessman Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has already been jailed.
Ronaldinho and his brother were taken to a police station in Asunción, just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.
They are expected to face a judge on Saturday, who will decide whether to free the siblings or keep them in custody whilst investigations continue.
Ronaldinho was invited to Paraguay by Nelson Belotti, a local casino owner, and was due to participate in a football clinic for children and a book launch.
Although he last played professionally in 2015, Ronaldinho is still hugely popular with global football fans for his skills and showmanship.
Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 39-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful playing career spanning 17 years.
He was named FIFA World Player of the year in 2004 and 2005 and won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.
¿Coima? ¡Mal pensados! ¿Quién se hubiera imaginado que se trataría de @10Ronaldinho? 👀 pic.twitter.com/x7KLa8FogJ— Santiago González (@Santula) March 5, 2020
