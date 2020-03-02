Carlo Ancelotti sent off AFTER final whistle vs Man United

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after the full-time whistle in a frantic finish to his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees the lead after just three minutes before Jordan Pickford's poor positioning allowed Bruno Fernandes to equalise for United in the 31st minute.
The Goodison Park faithful thought their side had stolen a last-gasp winner as Calvert-Lewin's shot deflected in off Harry Maguire with just minutes left to play.
But the goal was ruled out by VAR, with officials deeming Gylfi Sigurðsson, lying on the floor near David de Gea to be interfering with play in an offside position.
It was a controversial call to say the least and it's no surprise Everton were fuming, with their boss Ancelotti clearly disgusted in his technical area.
After the final whistle blew, Ancelotti stormed onto the pitch to remonstrate with referee Chris Kavanagh.
But the match official was having none of it, reaching into his top pocket to grab his red card and point towards the dressing room.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ancelotti said:
I asked the referee to explain after the game and then he sent me off the pitch. After that I spoke with him, had a conversation and this conversation we will keep private.
It was a borderline situation in the sense that Gylfi was offside, but in our opinion he didn't affect the vision of the goalkeeper. It's really difficult to decide but anyway the game is finished, it's a draw and we played really well. I'm happy with this.
At the end of the game I was a little bit nervous, maybe the referee was also. We spoke friendly after game, no problem. Honestly, it was a difficult decision. It's a really difficult decision.