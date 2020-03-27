Charlton pay tribute to superfan who died from coronavirus

Championship outfit Charlton Athletic have paid tribute to one of their most loyal supporters who has lost his life after contracting coronavirus.
Seb Lewis, 38, started to have breathing problems with a cough two weeks ago and was self-isolating for seven days.
He had been diagnosed with coronavirus only on Monday, but tragically he passed away two days later.
Charlton have since released a message after the passing of Lewis:
Lewis had supported the Addicks for 27 years and not missed a game home or away since 1998.
He was a popular and well-known figure around The Valley having attended an astonishing 1,076 consecutive Charlton matches before the pandemic halted football two weeks ago.
Speaking to The Sun, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said:
|Photo: @CAFCofficial
We are truly devastated to hear of the passing of one of Charlton's most dedicated, loyal and popular supporters, Seb Lewis, at the age of just 38.
Seb was the heart and soul of the Charlton family and was so proud of his achievement of attending every single game, home and away since February 1998. His record stands at 1,076 consecutive fixtures.
The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Seb's family at this very difficult time.
Thank you Seb for your loyalty and dedication to Charlton. The Valley and every away end up and down the country, will never be the same without you.
I was fortunate to meet Seb a number of times and you couldn't have met a nicer person.
Every time we got off the coach, he was there before us with his little rucksack and Charlton shirt he wore with pride.
It doesn't matter how nice you are this disease kills. It's all around us and we've lost a big figure at our club.