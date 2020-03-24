David Beckham's Inter Miami modify logo to promote social distancing

David Beckham's new MLS franchise Inter Miami have altered the club's logo in an effort to get fans to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Playing their first season in Major League Soccer, the club's regular logo has two white herons with their back feathers together and a leg intertwined as one.
However, they have now decided to introduce a slight change to their logo, separating the birds in order to send the message of staying at home to their fans.
Social distancing is being promoted around the world to battle Covid-19 and stop the virus from spreading and taking the life of more people.
Chris Allan, the club's vice president of community engagement, said in a statement:
In the United States the number of cases of coronavirus keeps growing every day and so far more than 46,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 582 have died and only 295 have recovered from it.
Playing their first season in Major League Soccer, the club's regular logo has two white herons with their back feathers together and a leg intertwined as one.
|Photo: @InterMiamiCF
However, they have now decided to introduce a slight change to their logo, separating the birds in order to send the message of staying at home to their fans.
|Photo: @InterMiamiCF
Social distancing is being promoted around the world to battle Covid-19 and stop the virus from spreading and taking the life of more people.
Chris Allan, the club's vice president of community engagement, said in a statement:
COVID-19 has stopped the world in its tracks and as a result it has never been more important to heed the advice and direction of the authorities to stand for unity and participation in social distancing.
Inter Miami CF wants to leverage the reach of our club, players and ownership group to amplify and share this message with those who follow us in South Florida and around the world.
In the United States the number of cases of coronavirus keeps growing every day and so far more than 46,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 582 have died and only 295 have recovered from it.