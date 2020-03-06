David Beckham tops list of footballers your wife wants to have sex with

David Beckham has been named the footballer that your wife wants to sleep with the most.
Photo: Getty Images Europe
The former England and Manchester United star topped the list compiled by Ticketgum.com with a whopping 21.25 percent of over 1000 voters.
Beckham is famed for his beauty, living a life of glamour with wife and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.
The Inter Miami co-owner also holds the esteemed title of the world's sexiest man in a suit and most chiselled chin.
The 44-year-old is the only retired footballer on the list, which shows how admired he is for his good looks.
Soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also make the list, although neither make the top five.
Check out the full list below.
1. David Beckham (Co-owner of Inter Miami) - 21.25%
2. Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham Hotspur) - 15%
3. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) - 13.75%
4. André Gomes (Everton) - 11.25%
5. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) - 8.75%
6. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) - 7.5%
7. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) - 7.5%
8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 6.25%
9. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 5%
10. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - 3.75%
