Emmanuel Petit: Philippe Coutinho probably regrets leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Philippe Coutinho may live to regret his decision to leave Liverpool and move to Barcelona.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
The Brazilian playmaker became Barcelona's record signing in January 2018 when he swapped Anfield for the Camp Nou in a deal worth £142 million.
Yet Coutinho failed to live up to his massive price tag at Barcelona and was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer.
However, the 27-year-old is finding life equally frustrating in Munich having failed to hold down a place in the starting line-up.
And former Arsenal star Petit, who endured an ill-fated year in Catalonia after leaving the Gunners, can appreciate why Coutinho will currently be questioning his career choices.
Writing in his column for Paddy Power, Petit claims he used to wonder why he moved to Barcelona from Arsenal in 2000 and believes Coutinho must feel the same way.
Parting with their most creative influence was expected to make life difficult for Liverpool, but funds were smartly invested elsewhere and the Reds, under Jürgen Klopp, have become a formidable force since Coutinho's departure.
Since leaving Anfield, Coutinho has watched Liverpool win the Champions League and march towards their first Premier League title in 30 years.
If I was Philippe Coutinho, every morning I would wake up and think to myself, "Why, why, did I sign for Barcelona?"
I can remember the time when I'd wake up when I was at Barcelona and had left Arsenal, and I was thinking the same way: "Why did I leave? Why did I leave? Why did I leave?"
Coutinho must ask himself the same question for a while now. He left for Bayern Munich, he does sometimes play well but he's not really a first-team player.
