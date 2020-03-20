Ex-Cardiff & Aston Villa ace Peter Whittingham dies after head injury in pub fall

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham has tragically died at the age of 35, nearly two weeks after he suffered a serious head injury in a fall.
Photo: Tom Dulat/GETTY IMAGES
The former England U-21 international had been at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff since his accidental fall at a pub in the South Wales town of Barry on March 7.
He had been on a life-support machine for the last 12 days with his family - including pregnant wife Amanda - at his bedside, but sadly died on Thursday.
An official statement from Whittingham's former club Cardiff read:
South Wales Police released a statement on Wednesday revealing what happened after social media users had speculated about his condition.
A talented midfielder, Whittingham started his career at boyhood club Villa and was part of the club's 2002 FA Youth Cup-winning team.
The Warwickshire-born star played 66 games for the West Midlands side and had loan spells at Burnley and Derby County before joining Cardiff in 2007.
It is with Cardiff that the stylish left-footed playmaker will be forever most closely associated.
During Whittingham's 10 years with the club, the Bluebirds reached the 2008 FA Cup final, 2012 League Cup final and won promotion to the Premier League in 2013.
He established himself as a club legend with 459 appearances and 98 goals before finishing his career at Blackburn Rovers in 2018.
It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken.
The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family.
They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.
First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality.
Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.
The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.
At around 10pm on March 7, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry.
A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
At this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall. Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.
