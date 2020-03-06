Ex-Denmark international soccer player tests positive for coronavirus

Former Denmark midfielder Thomas Kahlenberg has been put in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus in what is the highest-profile case of the disease spreading to football yet.
Photo: Clive Mason/GETTY IMAGES
The 36-year-old contracted the virus during a trip to Amsterdam last weekend and was at Brøndby's Danish Superliga match against Lyngby on Sunday.
Brøndby have since quarantined 13 people, including their chief executive Ole Palma, defender Joel Kabongo and assistant coach Martin Retov.
Three Lyngby players Martin Ørnskov, Kasper Jørgensen and Patrick da Silva are also in 14-day quarantine after meeting Kahlenberg after the game.
Danish health services are now looking for any other people who came into contact with Kahlenberg during Sunday's match.
Kahlenberg played 47 times for Denmark, including all three group games at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and scored five goals in his international career.
He started and finished his professional career with Brøndby but also also played for German club VfL Wolfsburg and French clubs Auxerre and Evian.
World of football has already been hit hard by the coronavirus, which originated in China, with various competitions postponed until the situation is under control.
Italy has been worst affected in Europe, with a player for Serie C side Pianese last month becoming the first professional footballer infected with the disease.
