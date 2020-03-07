Ex-LA Galaxy teammate recounts 'super frustrating' time playing with Zlatan Ibrahimović

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has shed some light on the difficulty of playing alongside Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Photo: Jonathan Daniel/GETTY IMAGES
The 38-year-old scored an incredible 53 goals in 58 MLS appearances in two seasons in Los Angeles, finishing the club's top scorer and Player of the Year in both seasons.
Ibrahimović may have brought plenty of goals with him during his tenure with the Galaxy, but according to Lletget, the atmosphere at the club has improved since the Swede's departure.
The former Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain attacker left at the end of the 2019 season for a second stint with AC Milan.
Speaking to Benny Feilhaber, Sal Zizzo and Ike Opara on BSI: The Podcast, Lletget said:
Whilst his exploits saw Ibrahimović become a fan-favorite in the United States, it seems his teammates were not so fond of him.
In a match with local rivals LAFC last August, Ibrahimović was seen pushing Lletget out of the a defensive wall as their opponents prepared to take a free-kick.
There's definitely a better feel around the place, for sure. As far as chemistry, that's only going to build with time.
You couldn't be free. It was super frustrating. You feel like you want to literally take your boots off and just walk off the field.
It's tough to play against him and tougher to play with him.
(In the club's dining area) No one sits with him (Ibrahimović), ever.
That to me is complete insanity to do that to one of your teammates - complete insanity.
I was telling him in that play: "This (opponent) is alone, should I go?" I'm kind of whispering to him and he said: "No, stay". Then literally as he's about to kick it, he just shoves me and you can see in the video that I just play it off super cool.
It's one of those moments I think he shows his true colors.