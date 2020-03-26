Father explains why Erling Håland signed for Dortmund instead of Man United

The father of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Håland has lifted the lid on why Manchester United missed out on the teenage sensation.
The 19-year-old projected himself onto a global scale thanks to a hugely fruitful spell with Red Bull Salzburg in which he scored a staggering 28 goals in 22 appearances in the first half of the season.
A number of clubs were interested in the striking sensation, including United, who looked to be favourites at one stage with fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjær at the helm.
The United boss worked with Håland at Molde and was reportedly desperate to sign the striker.
However, Håland eventually signed for Dortmund in January for a fee reported to be in the region of €20 million, and has since hit the ground running in the Bundesliga.
The Leeds-born hitman smashed 12 goals in 11 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions before the coronavirus halted football in its tracks.
Speaking to TV2 about United's pursuit of Håland, Alf-Inge - Erling's father and former Manchester City player - has suggested the Red Devils did not sign his son because they did not want him enough.
You never know how it would go in other clubs. It may well have been good, too, if we had chosen a different route. We'll never get an answer to that. But we are very happy with the clubs he has been in.
You have to go to a club where the whole club wants you, not just the coach. I think that's the most important thing, in addition to how the club has been over the last five or ten years and what direction they've taken.
Because it's dangerous to just sign for a coach, because he can suddenly be sacked.