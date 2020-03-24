 How Thierry Henry made Ruud van Nistelrooy 'sad' at Man United | inside World Soccer


How Thierry Henry made Ruud van Nistelrooy 'sad' at Man United

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has lifted the lid on Ruud van Nistelrooy's curious obsession with Thierry Henry's scoring figures.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates scoring during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2012 in London, England
Photo: Clive Mason/GETTY IMAGES

Van Nistelrooy and Henry were both crucial to the success of both United and Arsenal during their spells in the Premier League and regularly went head-to-head in the race for the golden boot award.

The Frenchman scooped the prize in four of the five seasons van Nistelrooy spent in England, with the only exception coming in United's title-winning 2002/03 campaign.

And Ferdinand has revealed how van Nistelrooy would be disappointed after a United victory if Henry had outscored him that day.

Speaking on his Instagram Live, the 41-year-old said:

Ruud van Nistelrooy used to come in the changing room after a game, trust me, we're trying to win the league, we've beaten someone 3 or 4-1, he's scored one goal, come in, looks up to the TV [shake his head] and "ohh".

He sits down, [we ask] "Ruud, are you alright, what’s wrong?". And he'll reply, "nothing, nothing".

Then someone will go, "Thierry has scored two today, Ruud has only scored one, so he's a goal behind now." And he's sitting there devastated, and you can see it.

I used to sit there and this this guy is mad, we just won 3-1, he's scored a banger, set someone up as well, and he's disappointed.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License