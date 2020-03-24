How Thierry Henry made Ruud van Nistelrooy 'sad' at Man United

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has lifted the lid on Ruud van Nistelrooy's curious obsession with Thierry Henry's scoring figures.
Photo: Clive Mason/GETTY IMAGES
Van Nistelrooy and Henry were both crucial to the success of both United and Arsenal during their spells in the Premier League and regularly went head-to-head in the race for the golden boot award.
The Frenchman scooped the prize in four of the five seasons van Nistelrooy spent in England, with the only exception coming in United's title-winning 2002/03 campaign.
And Ferdinand has revealed how van Nistelrooy would be disappointed after a United victory if Henry had outscored him that day.
Speaking on his Instagram Live, the 41-year-old said:
Van Nistelrooy and Henry were both crucial to the success of both United and Arsenal during their spells in the Premier League and regularly went head-to-head in the race for the golden boot award.
The Frenchman scooped the prize in four of the five seasons van Nistelrooy spent in England, with the only exception coming in United's title-winning 2002/03 campaign.
And Ferdinand has revealed how van Nistelrooy would be disappointed after a United victory if Henry had outscored him that day.
Speaking on his Instagram Live, the 41-year-old said:
Ruud van Nistelrooy used to come in the changing room after a game, trust me, we're trying to win the league, we've beaten someone 3 or 4-1, he's scored one goal, come in, looks up to the TV [shake his head] and "ohh".
He sits down, [we ask] "Ruud, are you alright, what’s wrong?". And he'll reply, "nothing, nothing".
Then someone will go, "Thierry has scored two today, Ruud has only scored one, so he's a goal behind now." And he's sitting there devastated, and you can see it.
I used to sit there and this this guy is mad, we just won 3-1, he's scored a banger, set someone up as well, and he's disappointed.