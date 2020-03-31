Jack Grealish apologises for disobeying coronavirus lockdown

Jack Grealish has apologised in a video message after the Aston Villa captain appeared to ignore the government's guidance on isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 24-year-old was pictured standing next to a damaged vehicle in a hoodie and shorts in images said to have been taken on Sunday morning, which were shared on social media.
Jack grealish driving round off his nut smashing up cars 😂😂😂 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/I6SK7ZGSAM— dale kro walcott (@Dwalcottkro) March 29, 2020
The England international went to his former Villa teammate Ross McCormack's house for a party - less than 24 hours after urging fans on social media to stay home to save lives amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
Individuals are only permitted to leave their house to purchase urgent supplies or exercise in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Grealish has now uploaded a video on Twitter to apologise for his behaviour.
I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what's happened this weekend.
I know it's a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked indoors for so long and obviously I just got a call off a friend, asking to go round to his.
I stupidly agreed to do so. I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did. Obviously I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we've been asked to do.
I know for a fact that I'll be doing that in the near future now and obviously like I said, I urge everyone to do the same. I hope everyone can accept my apology and hope we can move on from this.
Hopefully in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again, once this is all boiled over.
Villa have also confirmed in an official statement that their star player would be disciplined internally, and fined with all proceeds going to a local charity.
Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government's guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis.
Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.
The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.