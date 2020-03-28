James McClean fined by Stoke over 'ill advised and offensive' post on Instagram

Stoke City winger James McClean has been fined two weeks' wages by the club for an inappropriate post on Instagram.
The Republic of Ireland international posted an image of himself on his Instagram page wearing a balaclava whilst home schooling his children, with the caption: "Today's School lesson - History" and accompanied by laughing emojis.
The image was interpreted as a reference to the Irish Repuclican Army and sparked fierce criticism online.
The Championship club have since announced that the 30-year-old had been punished over his actions.
Stoke City can confirm that, following an internal disciplinary review, disciplinary action has been taken against James McClean for an inappropriate social media post.
McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by the Club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account.
The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill advised and offensive.
The Club and the player will be making no further comment on the matter.
McClean has now removed the offensive post and issued an apology, accepting the club's decision to take action.
I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly.
I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account.
The former Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion man has sparked controversy throughout his career.
He has previously been subjected to sectarian abuse during matches over his decision not to wear a poppy on his shirt for games scheduled around Remembrance Day.
McClean, who is from Derry on the border of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, objects to wearing the poppy because the symbol represent "a gesture of disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles - and Bloody Sunday especially".