John Barnes tells Harry Kane to stay & help Tottenham win trophies

Former England and Liverpool star John Barnes has urged Harry Kane to resist the urge to leave Tottenham Hotspur and try to help them win trophies instead.
Speculation has been rife this month over Kane's future in North London, with recent reports suggesting that the striker is open to a new challenge.
Kane is reportedly considering his future as José Mourinho's side continue to fall short in their attempts to win trophies and struggle to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.
Manchester United and Juventus are said to be keen on signing the 26-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.
Real Madrid have also been named as potential suitors for the England captain, who bagged 17 goals in just 25 games this season prior to his injury setback.
However, Barnes believes that Kane should look to stay at Tottenham and fight for major honours with his boyhood club, comparing his situation to that of Bryan Robson's at United.
Speaking to BonusCodeBets.co.uk, Barnes, who spent 10 years with Liverpool and was regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, said:
Harry Kane should not look to leave Tottenham if he loves Spurs and is a fan of the club.
If all players wanted to leave their club to win a trophy, all the players would go to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or a Liverpool, and you'll never have anyone playing anywhere else.
You know you're a Tottenham fan, you want to play for Tottenham so stay at Tottenham to try and help them win.
Very similar with Bryan Robson at Manchester United. United and England captain at the time, whilst United were not doing well, he could have easily left.
He thought I’m going to stay at Manchester United and help them to win.