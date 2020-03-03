Jonás Gutiérrez shows off incredible career-inspired tattoo

It has been five years since Jonás Gutiérrez left Newcastle United, but the Argentine has proven his love for the Toon Army still burns strongly with his latest tattoo.
The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to show off the incredible design on his right arm.
Gutiérrez explained that the complex design represented "something super special" by charting his lengthy playing career.
Gutiérrez spent seven seasons with the Magpies, winning the Championship title in 2010 and scoring the goal in 2015 which kept them in the Premier League.
His last appearance came in 2015 as a substitute against Manchester United, having won a battle against testicular cancer.
|Photo: Instagram/galgojonas
The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to show off the incredible design on his right arm.
Gutiérrez explained that the complex design represented "something super special" by charting his lengthy playing career.
I want to share with you all my most recent tattoo.
This represents something super special for me as it reminds me of all the places that I've had the pleasure of playing in.
In particular where I spent seven glorious years where they called me Spiderman.
Thanks for all the support and in particular the Geordie Nation.
Gutiérrez spent seven seasons with the Magpies, winning the Championship title in 2010 and scoring the goal in 2015 which kept them in the Premier League.
His last appearance came in 2015 as a substitute against Manchester United, having won a battle against testicular cancer.