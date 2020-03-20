Miss BumBum auctioning off Barcelona shirts for coronavirus charity

As well as keeping her fans' spirits high with racy photos, Miss Bumbum winner Suzy Cortez is also keen to auction off some of her Barcelona shirts to raise money for coronavirus prevention.
Keeping herself occupied during the coronavirus quarantine, the Brazilian model has posted a variety of saucy snaps wearing white lingerie, face mask and rubber gloves whilst holding a bottle of hand sanitiser - as a safety-first message.
The 29-year-old, who beat women from across the globe to be crowned Miss BumBum for a second time last October, wrote in her post on Instagram:
Hopefully she will be able to raise a lot of money for those in need given she has 2.1 million Instagram followers.
|Photos: Instagram/suzycortezoficial
My dear fans from all over the world, I'm starting today an auction of my @fcbarcelona shirts to raise money for buying alcohol gel and masks for the population who is not able to buy, in pharmacies they are over and on the internet it is very expensive.
I'm asking everyone to stay at home and only go out when necessary. Let's win this game against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Big kiss to all. Suzy #CoronaOut
