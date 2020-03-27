PSG launch limited edition kit to raise funds for healthcare staff

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have released a limited edition jersey with all funds raised going to local hospitals and nursing staff dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The shirt is a replica of PSG's current home strip, though the standard sponsor logo on the front is replaced with the emblem "TOUS UNIS" (All United).
A total of €262,500 will be raised if all 1,500 jerseys, which can be purchased at a price of €175 at the club's online store, are sold.
The funds raised from the shirt will be donated to Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), a fund that supports 100,000 medical professionals, 39 hospitals and six university hospitals in and around the French capital.
Martin Hirsch, director general of AP-HP, told the club's official website:
France has confirmed nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19, with 1,696 deaths.
|Photo: @PSG_English
The shirt is a replica of PSG's current home strip, though the standard sponsor logo on the front is replaced with the emblem "TOUS UNIS" (All United).
A total of €262,500 will be raised if all 1,500 jerseys, which can be purchased at a price of €175 at the club's online store, are sold.
The funds raised from the shirt will be donated to Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), a fund that supports 100,000 medical professionals, 39 hospitals and six university hospitals in and around the French capital.
🆕🏥👕— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 26, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain releases « 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐒 » (All together) special club jersey for healthcare staff from @APHP ❤💙
👉 https://t.co/UapJkixhlr#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/EjZ3z2dNfA
We're really grateful for this wonderful gesture. Paris Saint-Germain backing Paris hospitals!
A white card for this great club supporting the white coats! We're pulling on the shirt and giving our all! They know what it means. Our goal is to save as many lives as possible.
France has confirmed nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19, with 1,696 deaths.