Robert Pires likens Jack Grealish to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Arsenal hero Robert Pires believes the performances of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish have echoes of the legendary Dennis Bergkamp.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa attempts to control the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on October 20, 2018 in Birmingham, England
Photo: Alex Davidson/GETTY IMAGES

Dutch wizard Bergkamp is regarded as one of the most technically-gifted footballers to grace the Premier League.

Pires knows all about Bergkamp's talent after spending six years together in North London.

Comparisons to the Dutchman are rarely made, so it's high praise indeed that Pires has likened Villa's 24-year-old midfielder Grealish to Bergkamp.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Pires, who brought the curtain down on his Premier League career with a season at Villa Park, said:

Jack is a great footballer with a good technique - and I love watching him play because he reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp. I like to see him playing in the same position as Dennis, as a No 10.

He has great vision, he isn't a selfish player because he always wants to do what is best for the team, and I think he has a great future.

I don't want to put too much pressure on Jack, because he is still a young player learning the game, and Dennis was an incredible talent and a champion.

But Grealish is a very complete player and I think the key for him is to keep playing like he enjoys his football.

