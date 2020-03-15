Southampton face Man City in Twitter tic-tac-toe battle during coronavirus hiatus

The Premier League may have suffered a sudden and almost absolute closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Southampton and Manchester City aren't letting the postponements get the better of them.
All matches in Europe's major leagues have been postponed indefinitely or cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the absence of games, however, a select few teams have been keen to keep their fans entertained during the time in which their clubs would have been in action.
With their game against Norwich City postponed, Southampton decided the show had to go on and offered the Canaries to an online game of tic-tac-toe.
But after Norwich failed to take them up on their offer, the Citizens jumped in and volunteered to take over.
In a high-octane battle between the two Premier League clubs, the game eventually ended in a draw.
It remains to be seen when the next Premier League game will take place, or if the season will be able to be completed at all.
|Photo: @SouthamptonFC
34: Just past the half hour mark, with #SaintsFC holding their composure despite some early time-wasting tactics from the hosts. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Df2LWujZja— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 14, 2020
We’ll play! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zaq75YWb5f— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020
Yesssssss!— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020
Into these, City! pic.twitter.com/yW5TF9y8Z7
In with the high press! 💪 pic.twitter.com/uhNmXopoO3— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020
VAR check in progress...— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020
Move given! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8nJTJ9KEpn
Manchester City are still alive. here... pic.twitter.com/x0V4ZhiH56— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020
Decent point on the road in the circumstances 😀— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020
Always here if you fancy a rematch!
Take care, guys! 💙 pic.twitter.com/axUwlIQCOa