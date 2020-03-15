 Southampton face Man City in Twitter tic-tac-toe battle during coronavirus hiatus | inside World Soccer


Southampton face Man City in Twitter tic-tac-toe battle during coronavirus hiatus

Sunday, March 15, 2020

The Premier League may have suffered a sudden and almost absolute closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Southampton and Manchester City aren't letting the postponements get the better of them.

Southampton face Man City in Twitter tic-tac-toe battle during coronavirus hiatus
Photo: @SouthamptonFC

All matches in Europe's major leagues have been postponed indefinitely or cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the absence of games, however, a select few teams have been keen to keep their fans entertained during the time in which their clubs would have been in action.

With their game against Norwich City postponed, Southampton decided the show had to go on and offered the Canaries to an online game of tic-tac-toe.
But after Norwich failed to take them up on their offer, the Citizens jumped in and volunteered to take over.
In a high-octane battle between the two Premier League clubs, the game eventually ended in a draw.




It remains to be seen when the next Premier League game will take place, or if the season will be able to be completed at all.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, March 15, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License