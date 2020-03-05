Tim Howard is now owner/director/player of USL's Memphis 901 FC

Former US goalkeeper Tim Howard has ended his brief retirement after signing a contract to play with Memphis 901 FC, where he also serves as sporting director and minority owner.
|Photo: @TimHowardGK
The US men's national team legend spent last year in the MLS playing for the Colorado Rapids before retiring five months ago.
Almost immediately, he ramped up his front-office role in Memphis and was announced as 901 FC's sporting director in January.
Much like Didier Drogba did with Phoenix Rising, Howard will play a season or possibly two and then transition to a front office job.
At almost 41-years old, Howard will be one of the oldest professionals still playing in the world of football.
The New Jersey-born goalkeeper said in a statement:
Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown. The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play, and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both.
I've made a commitment to the city and people of Memphis to build a perennial playoff team. One whose goal continues to be lifting the Eastern Conference trophy and ultimately bringing the USL Cup to AutoZone Park.
In addition, Howard links up with head coach Tim Mulqueen, who originally discovered the shot-stopper as a pre-teen when Mulqueen was the goalkeeper coach for the Metrostars in the mid-to-late 1990s.
Mulqueen, though, has made it clear there will be clear lines between Howard's roles within the club.
When he's in the locker room as a player, he will act as a player. His focus is only going to be on winning. There will be very clear lines that the players will recognise.
Howard is perhaps best known for his time as the top goalkeeper for the US men's national team.
He is the most capped goalkeeper of all-time for his country with 121 caps, and started in goal during the 2010 and 2014 World Cup.
At the club level, he played for 13 seasons in the English Premier League, mostly competing with Everton as well as a stint with Manchester United.