Why Bournemouth's on loan forward Harry Wilson wears Liverpool tracksuit?

Bournemouth winger Harry Wilson was spotted wearing a Liverpool tracksuit on the sidelines as his loan side faced his parent club at Anfield.
The 22-year-old Welshman was ineligible to play against his parent club, but he was seen sporting a Liverpool tracksuit during Saturday's Premier League clash.
Ahead of the game, Wilson spoke to BT Sport about his future at the Reds.
Wilson, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bournemouth from Liverpool, has impressed during his time on the south coast with the Cherries.
He has produced six goals and two assists in 27 appearances for Eddie Howe's team this season.
I feel I've got that decision to make in the summer. I feel my last two years of loans have been good.
This one's been positive for me as well. I'm finally in the Premier League, which is what I've worked towards.
In the summer, I'll be concentrating on Wales but once that's done with, I feel I may have a decision to make.
