'Why Juan Sebastián Verón flopped at Manchester United'

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has explained the reason why Juan Sebastián Verón struggled during his time at Old Trafford.
Photo: Chris McGrath/GETTY IMAGES
Verón joined United from Lazio in 2001 for £28.1 million amid great fanfare and understandably, there was plenty of expectation on the Argentine midfielder's shoulders.
But Verón only showed fleeting glimpses of his talent during two years with United before being sold at a loss to Chelsea just two years later.
However, former teammate Ferdinand claimed the one-time most expensive player in English football could have been a huge success at United but for the presence of Roy Keane.
Speaking on his Instagram Live, Ferdinand felt Verón needed to have the team built around him which could not happen whilst Keane was around.
He was an unbelievable player, great passer. The only thing I think that killed him was Roy Keane was probably a bit more of a dominant personality and was picking the ball up in his positions.
You have to remember Verón came from Lazio, Parma where he was the main man, the whole game went through him. He came to United, that's what Roy Keane did.
Keane came and got it off the defenders, passed it through to the midfielders and attackers, and got in positions and was very vocal, like "Yeah, give me the ball! Give me the ball!"
And out of respect probably Seba just said, "I'll let Roy keep doing that". But Seba was an amazing talent. I honestly think without Roy Keane there he might have flourished in a Man United shirt.
I think Roy Keane was his problem. And it wasn't Roy Keane's fault, it's just that his personality was bigger and more overpowering.