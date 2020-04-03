Ajax director Marc Overmars likens UEFA to US President Donald Trump

Ajax Amsterdam sporting director Marc Overmars has compared the attitude of UEFA toward coronavirus to that displayed by US President Donald Trump, who has at times played down the threat of the pandemic.
The Eredivisie was suspended last month with defending champions Ajax top of the standings on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar with nine matches each left to play.
Many believe the league should just be voided, but there remains a commitment to completing the games when it is possible to do so.
Following a UEFA meeting on Wednesday, the Dutch FA (KNVB) released a statement declaring its intent to complete its top-flight campaign.
After intensive consultations with, among others, all affiliated football associations, leagues and club representatives, UEFA strongly urges that the season be completed and that the schedule be aligned with the rest of footballing Europe.
It is hereby stated that the aim for all competitions in Europe is that they are completed before August 3. This means that the competition will have to start again in the second half of June.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Overmars was not pleased with the KNVB's declaration, accusing the country's football association and UEFA of putting economic interests ahead of the players' health.
Why would it be about money and not people's well-being at this time? I had hoped that the KNVB would take an independent decision, but they are now hiding behind UEFA.
I have a lot of difficulty understanding that.
We in the Netherlands are not as dependent on television rights incomes as the leagues in Spain, England, Italy and Germany are.
I think that they had been put under big pressure by UEFA to continue playing at whatever cost.
I'm comparing the KNVB and UEFA with the sentiments of American president Donald Trump a week ago when he thought the economy was more important than the coronavirus.
Hallo! There are more than a 100 people dying daily in the Netherlands because of the coronavirus.
The league is dead, life is more important.