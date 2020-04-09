Bayern Munich president likens Thomas Müller to beer festival Oktoberfest

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller has been described as symbolic to the city of Munich like their annual beer festival Oktoberfest.
Müller, who has scored six goals and laid on 16 assists for his teammates this season, signed a new contract on Tuesday that will keep him at his boyhood club until 2023.
That has led the 30-year-old to receive the greatest praise a Bavarian could ever get from Bayern president Herbert Hainer.
It is, of course, very good news and I was incredibly happy when I heard [that Müller had signed a new deal].
Thomas Müller is a hero, a symbol of FC Bayern Munich. He's spent his entire footballing career here and he's blossomed once again in recent months under Hansi Flick.
He provides so many assists, he's an outstanding player, and I think that Thomas Müller belongs to FC Bayern, much like Oktoberfest belongs to the city of Munich.
And in that respect, that's really great news.
By the end of his new deal, Müller will have been with the Bundesliga giants for a staggering 23 years.
The Germany international has made more than 500 appearances and won 16 major honours with Bayern since his debut in 2008.