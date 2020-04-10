Belarusian soccer team replace fans with mannequins amid coronavirus pandemic

|Photo: @dynamobrest
Belarusian side Dynamo Brest have invented an ingenious idea to boost the atmosphere at their matches as many supporters stay home because of the coronavirus.
Belarus has the only professional league in Europe still playing, whilst as nearly every major sports league worldwide has shut down.
Every weekend millions in isolation around the world watch broadcasts from the Belarusian Premier League which continues as normal.
Nevertheless, many local supporters, more worried about the pandemic than their president, have stopped going to matches.
The club therefore found a creative answer to cope with the loss of supporters at matches by filling the stands with mannequins sporting cut-out portraits of fans.
The reigning league champions had fans purchase virtual tickets, then put their photographs on the heads of the mannequins as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, as Dynamo hosted Shakhtyor Soligorsk, a section of the stands at the Regional Sport Complex Brestsky was filled with the faces of supporters from countries including Russia, Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran sporting a range of overseas club shirts.
|Photos: @dynamobrest
Belarus currently has 1,486 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, according to the health ministry.