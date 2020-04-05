Boy devastated after dad 'mistakenly' gives wrong Ronaldo haircut

With no way to get to the barbers, a number of people have been getting trimmed up at home during self-isolation, and one young football fan has now found himself with the wrong Ronaldo barnet.
Aside from being one of the most prestigious sportsmen of his time, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is also widely embraced as a style icon.
With this fact in mind, it's no wonder why his hairstyles have been continually trending for more than a decade.
It is no surprise therefore that fans want to copy the Juventus star's look - including this one youngster.
In a video which has gone viral, the boy asks for the CR7 cut whilst unable to visit the barbers.
Unfortunately for the young boy, his dad thought it would be absolutely hilarious to prank him and give him a completely different hairstyle to the one he wanted.
Instead of making him look like his footballing idol, the cruel dad replicated the infamously terrible hairdo that the Brazilian Ronaldo donned at the 2002 World Cup.
