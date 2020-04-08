Didi Hamann advises Timo Werner against joining Liverpool or Bayern Munich

Dietmar Hamann has warned RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner off a summer move to either Liverpool or Bayern Munich.
Having established a reputation as one of the most consistent and prolific frontmen in Europe, Werner appears to be edging his way towards a big-money move.
The highly-rated Germany international has been heavily linked with a move away from Leipzig, for whom he has scored 26 goals in 32 appearances this season.
It has been suggested that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is keen on adding Werner to his star-studded attack, which already boasts the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.
However, Hamann sees no need for Liverpool to bolster those ranks with another high-profile asset that would demand regular playing time.
Hamann, who helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2005 and won two league titles at Bayern, told The Athletic's Steilcast Podcast:
I don't think he's a player for [Bayern] Munich or Liverpool [with] the way they play at the moment.
I read quotes from journalists or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club [and that] Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.
Where's he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, [then] out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.
Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people's eyes. He's a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn't get the goals that other players get but he brings other players into position and that's certainly not Werner's game, so [it's] a no from me.
Bayern are also keen on Werner but Hamann struggles to see how the 24-year-old hotshot would fit into Hansi Flick's team.
I'm really surprised that Hansi Flick is so keen. We've seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide he's not tricky enough.
You need trickery, you need to beat a player by shifting your weight. It's not his game and therefore I'd be very surprised if he were to come to Munich.