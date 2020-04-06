Kyle Walker in hot water over alleged 'sex party' during coronavirus lockdown

Kyle Walker is facing a huge fine from Manchester City following allegations he broke the UK government's advice to host a sex party during the coronavirus lockdown.
Reports allege Walker hosted a party with a friend and two women at his home in Cheshire on Tuesday - despite the country being in lockdown because of the pandemic.
It is claimed the two women left Walker's home on the same day he took to social media to encouraged fans to follow government guidelines on social distancing and protect the NHS by staying indoors.
After realising his mistake, the 29-year-old has since issued an apology.
I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.
I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.
As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.
There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week. My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown.
And City have now launched an internal investigation into his behaviour and look set to hit the England international with a huge fine.
Manchester City are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.
Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.
Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.
Walker is not the first Premier League star to get in trouble during the lockdown.
Last week, Jack Grealish was fined two weeks' wages by Aston Villa after the 24-year-old went to a party and was pictured next to a road in slippers.