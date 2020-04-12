'Martin Ødegaard turned down Liverpool & Ajax for Sociedad last summer'

Former Vitesse Arnhem coach Leonid Slutsky claims that Liverpool and Ajax Amsterdam wanted to bring in Martin Ødegaard this season before he eventually made the loan switch to Real Sociedad.
The highly rated midfielder signed for Real Madrid from Strømsgodset in 2015 as a 16-year-old prodigy, but has been shipped out on loan in three successive seasons, first to Heerenveen and Vitesse in the Netherlands, and now to Sociedad in Spain.
And his boss at Vitesse, Slutsky, has revealed to EFE that Liverpool and Ajax were among those who missed out when Ødegaard decided his next move last summer.
His time at Vitesse has been very important. He became one of the best players in the Eredivisie and had many offers in his pocket. Not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax.
It is an honour to have had a share in Martin's growth as a footballer.
The Norway international joined Sociedad on loan back in July and has been thoroughly impressive this season for a side sitting fourth in La Liga.
Whilst Ødegaard still only has one league appearance for Los Blancos to his name, he is being tipped to finally break into the Madrid team when he returns to the Bernabéu next campaign.
It's clear that Real Madrid will decide his future with him by the end of the season. Could he stay with Real Sociedad for another year? I don't know.
I'm sure that Ødegaard is ready to play for Real Madrid now. When I saw him play for Real Sociedad at the Bernabéu I realised that he definitely has the quality to play for Real Madrid.