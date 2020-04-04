Newcastle cult hero giving away millions of condoms amid global contraceptive shortage

Former Colombia and Newcastle United star Faustino Asprilla has announced he will be giving away a huge number of condoms to help out in a reported global shortage of the contraceptive.
The birth control devices are among the essential items that have run short in certain areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a shortfall of up to 100 million of condoms after Malaysian company Karex Bhd, which produces one in five worldwide, was forced to shut down due to a lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus.
One place where they remain plentiful, however, is apparently in the living room of former Newcastle forward Asprilla.
The 50-year-old, who has been running a condom company since 2014, has now decided to give out some of his surplus in a bid to raise spirits in the current climate.
Relax que todavía queda inventario. https://t.co/DymN8YYeh7 pic.twitter.com/K7S300jYHn— Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) March 31, 2020
Here at home I have a whole load of condoms which I want you to help me use, because it is really difficult for me to use all of them!
I only have 3,580,000 condoms left. Until we can re-open the factory we are not going to produce any more.
Filling up with kids and bringing them into the world with this virus is not on. So I am giving you a link through which you can get hold of these Tino condoms at a very reasonable price.
I will let them go at more than half price so that you can have some protection at home: soap, washing your hands, and what could be better than condoms?
Asprilla lit up the Premier League with the Magpies during his playing days and also represented his nation at two World Cups, as well as enjoying a successful spell in Italy with Parma.
After hanging up his boots in 2004, Asprilla decided to launch his own range of condoms, Condones Tino, in his homeland.