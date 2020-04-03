Norwich player caught browsing Pornhub whilst filming Instagram story

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has accidentally shared just a little bit too much personal information than he would have probably planned to on his Instagram story.
With the Premier League suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus crisis, most footballers have been left to find ways of keeping themselves occupied.
And Klose, who has been on Norwich's books since 2016, seems to have been caught red-handed after his internet searches were exposed.
The 31-year-old took to Instagram to update fans on how he was doing in isolation and, like many of us, he was watching Netflix.
Unfortunately, Klose left a tab for popular adult site Pornhub open on his laptop whilst filming Instagram Live video for his followers.
|Photo: @timm_klose_gt